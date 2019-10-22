UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Semifinalists Of National T-20 Cup Confirmed

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 08:32 PM

Semifinalists of National T-20 cup confirmed

The four semi-finalists of the National T-20 Cup have now been confirmed as Northern, Baluchistan, Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated their rival teams

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The four semi-finalists of the National T-20 Cup have now been confirmed as Northern, Baluchistan, Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated their rival teams.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Central Punjab by 7 wickets in their National T-20 Cup match played at Iqbal Stadium here on Tuesday.

Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Khan's unbeaten partnership helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to reach semifinal due to better net run-rate as Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have 4 points each, while three other sides have already through to the last four phase in the competition.

Putting in to bat, Central Punjab's Ahmed Shahzad (10) and Kamran Akmal (18) fell early. But Captain Babar Azam and Umar Akmal consolidated the innings and took the score to 167 before Babar Azam was judged run out. He scored 83 runs on 57 balls, hitting 5 fours and 4 sixes. Umar Akmal made unbeaten half century (53) on 36 balls with 2 fours and 4 sixes while Rizwan Hussain remained not out on 9.

Irfanullah Shah and Mohammad Mohsin took one wicket each for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Setting 178 to win, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chased the target in 19.4 overs due to excellent batting by opener Fakhr Zaman and Kushdil Shah. Fakhar Zaman scored unbeaten 82 runs on 54 balls hitting 7 fours and 2 sixes while Khushdil Shah smashed unbeaten 46 runs on 26 balls with 3 fours and 3 sixes and steer their side to victory.

Among other batsmen Sahibzada Farhan scored 17, Mohammad Rizwan 2, and Iftikhar Ahmed 19 runs. For Central Punjab, Zafar Gohar, Naseem Shah and Usman Qadir took one wicket each.

Kushdil Shah was declared man-of-the-match.

Scores in brief: Central Punjab 177/3, 20 overs (Babar Azam 83, Umar Akmal 53; Irfanullah Shah 1-22, Mohammad Mohsin 1-33) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 182/3, 19.4 overs (Fakhar Zaman 82, Kushdil Shah 46; Naseem Shah 1-30, Zafar Gohar 1-34).

Related Topics

Sindh Century Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Umar Akmal Kamran Akmal Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Zafar Gohar Iftikhar Ahmed Fakhar Zaman

Recent Stories

Speakers call for awareness raising campaigns to f ..

4 minutes ago

59 minutes ago

Catalan Leader Urges Madrid to Start Dialogue With ..

3 minutes ago

Haris Javed, Gufran Hadi and Raza-ul-Hasan shine w ..

1 hour ago

Realme XT Finally Coming to Pakistan taking camera ..

1 hour ago

Seizure Of Narcotics (Crystal And Heroine) 22 Octo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.