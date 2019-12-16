UrduPoint.com
Semifinals, Final Of Ufone KP Football Cup On December 17

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 07:20 PM

Semifinals, final of Ufone KP Football Cup on December 17

DFA Green FC Kohat, Peshawar Combined FC, DFA Chitral FC and DFA Swabi FC have qualified for the semi-finals of the Championship being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :DFA Green FC Kohat, Peshawar Combined FC, DFA Chitral FC and DFA Swabi FC have qualified for the semi-finals of the Championship being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Monday.

The first match of Super8 was played between DFA Green FC Kohat and Pak Rose FC Haripur. The match was decided on a penalty shootout, in which Kohat beat Haripur to book place in the semifinals.

The first half of the game was dominated by Kohat. Asad and Khayaam scored in the 6th and 14th minutes of the game to put their team in the lead. Haripur fought back. Faisal and Saddam from Haripur scored in the 42nd and 59th minutes to level the scores. Later, the match was decided on penalties where Kohat beat Haripur by 4-3.

The second Super8 game between Peshawar Combined FC and Shah FC Charsadda ended without a goal. However, in the penalty shootout Peshawar beat Charsadda by 8- 7 to qualify for the semifinals.

In third Super8 match DFA Chitral FC beat Aatish FC Tank by 1�0. The solitary goal was scored by Yousaf in the 28th minute. The last Super8 game was played between DFA Swabi FC and Bannu Red FC. Swabi scored two goals in the first half to take a decisive lead in the match against Bannu Red. Farhan and Waseem scored in the 17th and 36th minutes to book a place in the semi-finals.

Both the semifinals and final will be played on December 17. The semifinales will be played earlier in the day. In the first game, DFA Green FC Kohat will face Peshawar Combined FC while DFA Chitral FC will take on DFA Swabi in the second match. The Championship decider will be played at 5 p.m.

PTV sports will broadcast live both semifinals and the final match while live commentary will also be airedon Suno FM 89.4.

