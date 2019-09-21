Semifinals of National Junior Squash Championships on Sunday

Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) Asad Ullah, Noor Zaman, Abbas Nawa and M. Hamza Khan qualified for the semifinals of the National Junior Squash Championships for Boys U- 17 category at Mushaf Squash Complex Islamabad on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) Asad Ullah, Noor Zaman, Abbas Nawa and M. Hamza Khan qualified for the semifinals of the National Junior Squash Championships for Boys U- 17 category at Mushaf Squash Complex Islamabad on Saturday.

The quarterfinals of Boys U-19 category were also held at the same venue wherein Uzair Shaukat, Hassan Raza, Zeeshan Zeb and Malik Abdul Moiz emerged victorious.

In Boys U-17 Asad Ullah (PAF) beat Huzaifa Zahid (PAF) 12-10, 13-11, 11-4, while Noor Zaman (PAF) defeated Junaid Khan (Punjab) 12-10, 11-6, 12-10.

Abbas Nawaz (PAF) overcame Tayyab Rauf (MPCL) 14-12, 5-11, 11-8, 11-13, 11-3 in a battle that continued for 43 minutes. Wheras and M. Hamza Khan (PAF) defeated Waleed Khalil (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) in a well-fought contest 11-9, 11-13 and 11-6 in 63 minutes.

In Boys U-19 Category, Uzair Shaukat (Army) brushed off Haris Qasim (Punjab) 4-11, 12-14, 11-7, 11-9, 11-7 in a 65 minutes epic battle, while Hassan Raza (Punjab) beat Zohair Shahid (Punjab) 8-11, 11-5, 12-10, 13-11.

Zeeshan Zeb (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) defeated Mohammad Farhan Hashmi (SNGPL) 11-6, 11-3, 11-7, whereas Malik Abdul Moiz (Punjab) trounced Naveed Rehman (PIA) 11-5, 11-7, 12-10.

Meanwhile, in Girls U-19 Category, Amna Fayyaz (Army) beat Sibgha Arshad (Punjab) 11-2, 11-2, 11-7, while Komal Khan (Wapda) beat Noor Ul Ain Ejaz (SNGPL) in a thrilling 44-minute contest 12-10, 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-5.

Zynab Khan (Sindh) edged passed Nimra Aqeel (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 11-7, 9-11, 13-11, 8-11, 11-8, whereas Aiman Shahbaz (SNGPL) overpowered Fehmina Asim (Sindh)11-9, 11-6, 11-7.

The semifinals of all categories would be held on Sunday with the following fixture setup:- In Boys U-17 category, Asad Ullah will play against Noor Zaman, whereas Abbas Nawaz will play against Mohammad Hamza Khan.

In Boys U-19 category, Uzair Shaukat will play against Hassan Raza whereas Zeeshan Zeb will play against Malik Abdul Moiz.

In Girls U-19 category, Amna Fayyaz will play against Komal Khan whereas Zynab Khan will play against Aiman Shahbaz.