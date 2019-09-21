UrduPoint.com
Semifinals Of National Junior Squash Championships On Sunday

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 03:26 PM

Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) Asad Ullah, Noor Zaman, Abbas Nawa and M. Hamza Khan qualified for the semifinals of the National Junior Squash Championships for Boys U- 17 category at Mushaf Squash Complex Islamabad on Saturday

The quarterfinals of Boys U-19 category were also held at the same venue wherein Uzair Shaukat, Hassan Raza, Zeeshan Zeb and Malik Abdul Moiz emerged victorious.

In Boys U-17 Asad Ullah (PAF) beat Huzaifa Zahid (PAF) 12-10, 13-11, 11-4, while Noor Zaman (PAF) defeated Junaid Khan (Punjab) 12-10, 11-6, 12-10.

Abbas Nawaz (PAF) overcame Tayyab Rauf (MPCL) 14-12, 5-11, 11-8, 11-13, 11-3 in a battle that continued for 43 minutes. Wheras and M. Hamza Khan (PAF) defeated Waleed Khalil (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) in a well-fought contest 11-9, 11-13 and 11-6 in 63 minutes.

In Boys U-19 Category, Uzair Shaukat (Army) brushed off Haris Qasim (Punjab) 4-11, 12-14, 11-7, 11-9, 11-7 in a 65 minutes epic battle, while Hassan Raza (Punjab) beat Zohair Shahid (Punjab) 8-11, 11-5, 12-10, 13-11.

Zeeshan Zeb (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) defeated Mohammad Farhan Hashmi (SNGPL) 11-6, 11-3, 11-7, whereas Malik Abdul Moiz (Punjab) trounced Naveed Rehman (PIA) 11-5, 11-7, 12-10.

Meanwhile, in Girls U-19 Category, Amna Fayyaz (Army) beat Sibgha Arshad (Punjab) 11-2, 11-2, 11-7, while Komal Khan (Wapda) beat Noor Ul Ain Ejaz (SNGPL) in a thrilling 44-minute contest 12-10, 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-5.

Zynab Khan (Sindh) edged passed Nimra Aqeel (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 11-7, 9-11, 13-11, 8-11, 11-8, whereas Aiman Shahbaz (SNGPL) overpowered Fehmina Asim (Sindh)11-9, 11-6, 11-7.

The semifinals of all categories would be held on Sunday with the following fixture setup:- In Boys U-17 category, Asad Ullah will play against Noor Zaman, whereas Abbas Nawaz will play against Mohammad Hamza Khan.

In Boys U-19 category, Uzair Shaukat will play against Hassan Raza whereas Zeeshan Zeb will play against Malik Abdul Moiz.

In Girls U-19 category, Amna Fayyaz will play against Komal Khan whereas Zynab Khan will play against Aiman Shahbaz.

