Seminar for Empowering Athletes begins

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor Lahore College for Women University inaugurated the Seminar on Empowering Athletes here on Monday at Lahore College for Women University.

Speaking on the occasions she stated that the Lahore College for Women University is delighted to host the national heroes and the athletes at this very educative event. She recalled the services of the LCWU for the promotion of women's sports in Pakistan. She emphasized that such seminars should be held frequently enabling athletes and officials to benefit from the educational value of sports. She said that the LCWU is committed for Empowering Women. She thanked Lt. Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, President Pakwan Olympic Association and Muhammad Inam Chairman Athletes Commission of POA for collaborating with the LCWU for this important event. She assured the athletes of her and LCWU's full support in their future education and sporting endeavors.

Lt. Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, President POA thanked Dr. Bushra Mirza for extending support to the Athletes Commission of POA and the Pakistan Olympic Association for organizing the seminar. He recalled that the POA has had organized 5 seminars aiming at athlete's education in a period of two years. He said that it is the prime responsibility of the sports organizations to educate their athletes and facilitate them enabling them to take over the future role of leadership of the Olympic Movement.

Muhammad Inam, Chair Athletes Commission of the Pakistan Olympic Association welcomed the athletes and thanked Lt. Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, President POA for continuous support to organize educational seminars frequently. He thanked Dr. Bushra Mirza for the facilities LCWU provided the athletes in this seminar. He recalled that the athletes are being imparted valuable and necessary education that would benefit them in achieving their sporting and educational goals. He said that the athlete's active would ensure that the athletes are aware of their rights and responsibilities as well as it would equip athletes for future leadership of the sports organizations and beyond.

Dr. Shamsa Hashmi, Dr. Asad Abass Shah, and Ms. Ada Jaffery gave lectures to the audience on Mental Health Matters, Doping Controls & ADEL and Athlete365, Career Pathways & Career Transition in Sports. Muhammad Shafiq, Secretary Asian Handball Federation / Treasurer POA chaired the first session whereas Col (R) Mudassar Asghar, Olympian Hockey, former Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation chaired the session of Doping Controls and ADEL.

The closing ceremony of the Seminar would be held on tomorrow, Tuesday at 1130 AM. Tayyab Ikram, President International Hockey Federation (FIH) would be the chief guest of the closing ceremony.