UrduPoint.com

Seminar For Empowering Athletes Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 26, 2022 | 08:51 PM

Seminar for Empowering Athletes begins

Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor Lahore College for Women University inaugurated the Seminar on Empowering Athletes here on Monday at Lahore College for Women University.

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor Lahore College for Women University inaugurated the Seminar on Empowering Athletes here on Monday at Lahore College for Women University.

Speaking on the occasions she stated that the Lahore College for Women University is delighted to host the national heroes and the athletes at this very educative event. She recalled the services of the LCWU for the promotion of women's sports in Pakistan. She emphasized that such seminars should be held frequently enabling athletes and officials to benefit from the educational value of sports. She said that the LCWU is committed for Empowering Women. She thanked Lt. Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, President Pakwan Olympic Association and Muhammad Inam Chairman Athletes Commission of POA for collaborating with the LCWU for this important event. She assured the athletes of her and LCWU's full support in their future education and sporting endeavors.

Lt. Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, President POA thanked Dr. Bushra Mirza for extending support to the Athletes Commission of POA and the Pakistan Olympic Association for organizing the seminar. He recalled that the POA has had organized 5 seminars aiming at athlete's education in a period of two years. He said that it is the prime responsibility of the sports organizations to educate their athletes and facilitate them enabling them to take over the future role of leadership of the Olympic Movement.

Muhammad Inam, Chair Athletes Commission of the Pakistan Olympic Association welcomed the athletes and thanked Lt. Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, President POA for continuous support to organize educational seminars frequently. He thanked Dr. Bushra Mirza for the facilities LCWU provided the athletes in this seminar. He recalled that the athletes are being imparted valuable and necessary education that would benefit them in achieving their sporting and educational goals. He said that the athlete's active would ensure that the athletes are aware of their rights and responsibilities as well as it would equip athletes for future leadership of the sports organizations and beyond.

Dr. Shamsa Hashmi, Dr. Asad Abass Shah, and Ms. Ada Jaffery gave lectures to the audience on Mental Health Matters, Doping Controls & ADEL and Athlete365, Career Pathways & Career Transition in Sports. Muhammad Shafiq, Secretary Asian Handball Federation / Treasurer POA chaired the first session whereas Col (R) Mudassar Asghar, Olympian Hockey, former Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation chaired the session of Doping Controls and ADEL.

The closing ceremony of the Seminar would be held on tomorrow, Tuesday at 1130 AM. Tayyab Ikram, President International Hockey Federation (FIH) would be the chief guest of the closing ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Sports Education Women Olympics Event From Asia LCWU

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab defends decision of de-notifying c ..

Governor Punjab defends decision of de-notifying chief minister

1 minute ago
 UK Aircraft Carrier HMS Prince of Wales Repaired M ..

UK Aircraft Carrier HMS Prince of Wales Repaired More Often Than Operated - Repo ..

1 minute ago
 Administrator for immediate campaign against encro ..

Administrator for immediate campaign against encroachments

2 minutes ago
 Giyan Chand inaugurates church at Mehran Town

Giyan Chand inaugurates church at Mehran Town

2 minutes ago
 District admin starts implementation of SOPs in do ..

District admin starts implementation of SOPs in dolly lifts

12 minutes ago
 School sealed for violation of winter vacation sch ..

School sealed for violation of winter vacation schedule

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.