Seminar on Adopted Sports held at PCP

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :A seminar on Adopted Sports was organized by Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP).

The staff of the center, patients and officials of Directorate General Sports were participated.

International Athletes Zawar Zia Noor, Engineer Irfan, Ayaz Khan, Altaf Ullah and Ehsan Danish addressed the gathering. Gohar Rehman, Head of Physiotherapy Department of the Center and Assistant Director Ashfaq Ahmed was the chief guest on the occasion.

Chief Coach Shafqat Ullah and Aizaz Nawaz were talking to the gathering regarding coaching techniques and importance of regular training for the persons with different abilities.

It may be recalled that the Directorate General Sports KP has initiated the seminar to provide awareness to the persons with different abilities besides reviewing the sports facilities for them throughout the province.

In this regard, seminars are also being organized in all districts in order to provide awareness to the persons with different abilities and guide them to come up and play besides ensuring their active participation.

The seminar also discussed in detail the provision of facilities to the persons with different abilities besides Games related to them would be organized in all districts. The speakers highlighted the importance of Adapted Sports and the capabilities of people with different abilities and said that they are very talented and if they are provided basic facilities they can make a name for the country and the world at the global level. Shafqat Ullah said that Hikmat Ali was preparing to provide facilities in the field of sports for persons with abilities and to organize sports competitions at all levels in the future.

He also appreciated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players who excelled at national and international level and did not let their disability and difficulties as obstacles in their way and made them a unique place in the field of sports at the international level.

At the end, the guests distributed certificates and commemorative shields among all the participants of the seminar organized by Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.