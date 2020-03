Seminar on Health Awareness in Sports, Women Empowerment on Thursday

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is holding a seminar on Health Awareness in Sports and Women Empowerment here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan sports board (PSB) is holding a seminar on Health Awareness in Sports and Women Empowerment here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday.

"All arrangements to hold the seminar have been completed," seminar organizer Qurat-ul-ain told APP.

The speakers in the seminar include Qurat-ul-ain (MS, ADCP Sports Psychologist Pakistan Sports Board), Dr Mannan (Phd Sports Rehabilitation), Dr Muhammad Israr (Phd Nutritionist), Romela Hameed (Inspirational Speaker), Dr Abdullah (Medical officer, Chairman CSP), Dr Adnan (Sports Health) and Dr Ahmad Nawaz (Dermatologist).