Senate body constitutes sub-committee to review CCI pending decisions

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has decided to constitute a sub-committee to review and provide observations on pending decisions before the Council of Common Interest (CCI).

The meeting which was held under the chairmanship of Senator Mian Raza Rabbani here decided that the Sub-committee would submit its report to the main Committee within twenty-working days.

A three member sub-committee comprising Senators Mustaq Ahmad Khan, Sikandar Mandhro and Rana Maqbool was constituted to take up the pending decisions of the CCI.

The chairman said that one month's time has been given to the committee to close the pending matters, preferably before the next meeting.

The Committee also directed the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination to share the draft "National Sports Policy" for the input, and that in-camera meeting shall be conducted to review and discuss the policy in detail.

The Committee also decided that in the next meeting another sub-committee shall be constituted and mandated to invite all three Federal Sports Organizations including Pakistan Olympics Association (POA) in order to understand their working and functions as well as to review their Constitution under which these have been established.

The Committee would also invite Pakistani athletes Arshad Nadeem and Talha Talib who participated in the Tokyo Olympics 2021 in the Javelin throw and weight lifting competitions in its next meeting in order to honour them.

In the meeting, Pakistan Sports Board Director General apprised the committee on the composition and functions of the board.

The committee was informed that previously the panel comprised of 29 members, which have now been reduced to 11 members, while an executive committee has five members.

Senator Rana Maqbool raised the question regarding the composition of the board members and their selection criteria.

The Minister IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza informed the committee that the board members were selected based on their association and familiarity with the sports keeping in view the expertise required to excel in the field, with representations from the Federal Bodies, Pakistan Olympics Association, PSB, HEC and NESPA etc.

The Ministry informed the committee that POA, National Sports Federation and PSB, requires uniformity in order to smoothly run the affairs of the Ministry. However, the minister lamented the pathetic condition of PSB.

She said that the toilets, rooms, building, interior are in devastating condition.

The committee was informed that in the year 2021-21 a development budget of Rs 130.828 million was utilized out of the allocated budget of 929.429 million. And the non-development budget of Rs 55.131 Million was utilized out of the allocated budget of Rs 1015.550.

The members of the committee raised question on the non-utilization of the allocated budget to which the ministry replied that the department which got devolved, the employees were inducted in PSB, moreover not only officers from Grade 1-5 but officers till Grade 16 were appointed on daily wages, which contributed to the non-utilization of the budget .

Dr Fehmida also highlighted the leakage of gas which was a severe threat to the security of the hostels. She added that with the appointment of the director PSB, the issue of gas leakage got resolved.

Senator Zarqa Suhrawardi said if we want to indulge our youth in sports then necessary equipment and resources must be provided to them.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad marked that 70% of our country's population is from ages 0-29yrs and said that a budget of one billion rupees was even less if it is to be utilized in the field of sports. The committee unanimously was of the view that measures should be taken for the evolution of sports.