Senate body disappointed over decline of national game hockey

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The convener Senator Irfan Siddiqui of the Senate Sub-Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) has expressed disappointment over the decline in hockey saying the national game used to be our pride and now we cannot even quality for big events like Olympics.

In the meeting which was held here on Thursday, the convener Senator Irfan Siddiqui lamented the role played by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

"Hockey is our National Sport, it used to be our pride. Such is the decline of sports in the country that we cannot even quality for big events like Olympics, World Cup etc. Past excuses will not be tolerated any further," he said.

Earlier, PHF treasurer Muhammad Ikhlaq Usmani briefed the committee on the current state of affairs of the game. "Pakistan last qualified for any mega event back in 2012. There is no full time coach available for Pakistan Hockey Team. Coaches are hired on part time basis who only attend the training camp right before the any tournament.

Pakistan Hockey Team's current ranking is 17th and despite playing qualifying rounds from last 10 years Team is not able to qualify for any Mega event. Official cited the lack of funds as the reason behind Pakistan slipping further down in the ranking," he said.

In the meeting, Director General Pakistan Sports board (PSB) Col (r) Muhammad Asif Zaman, informed the committee that there were 41 sports federations affiliated with PSB.

"All federations were contacted and information was sought from them but only three federations submitted their response." DG PSB said that we can cancel their affiliation. "These federations will be held accountable and answerable once the new proposed National Sports Policy is enforced." The convener questioned as to why these federations were not responding to the IPC Ministry and PSB. "If the federations come directly under the regulatory control of PSB and Ministry then action should be taken against those federations which do not respond" he said.

Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed was of the view that there must be some provision and rules in the current constitution to hold them accountable. He said the ministry was not asserting itself.

Convener of the Committee directed the officials to present a detailed report in the next meeting clearly showing which of the federations were contacted and how many of them responded and what action was taken against those which did not respond.

"These federations take grants from both Federal government and provincial government. We will not allow such wastage of Public Money," the convener said and suggested that if these federations does not respond and provide the required information then their grants should be stopped.

The meeting was attended by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed, officials from IPC Ministry, PSB, PHF and Pakistan Wushu Federation.