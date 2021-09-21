UrduPoint.com

Senate Body Discuss CCI Unsettled Cases

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 06:50 PM

Senate body discuss CCI unsettled cases

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Tuesday discussed the reasons for numerous cases being unsettled by the Council for Common Interest (CCI).

The meeting held here chaired by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed and was attended by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan and IPC senior officers. The committee deliberated over the reasons for numerous cases being pended by CCI.

The Ministry informed the Committee that as compared to previous years CCI has been more active. The Committee, however maintained that despite conducting regular sittings no concrete decisions had been taken on the issues that had been submitted to the forum.

The committee stressed the need for implementation and follow-up of the Ministry to ensure that issues of grave national interest are resolved at the earliest. This, it was stated, would dispel grievances of the provinces and ensure growth and prosperity of Pakistan.

The Committee asserted that in order to dispel inertia, it was essential that the role of the Ministry and its functionaries is defined.

The Committee opined that in order to ensure implementation and progress, the Ministry must fulfill its monitoring role. The tendency to scrutinize matters from a political lens must be curbed as well.

The members were of the view that lack of political will was another major reason that matters froze in this forum. In addition to this, members of the Committee also observed that lack of infrastructure was a huge impediment and measures to address this must be pursued expeditiously. The Committee called for the Ministry to discard its apathetic attitude.

It was recommended that opinion of members of the CCI may also be sought in order to determine the causes of delay in the implementation of decisions of CCI on their part.

Reviewing the comprehensive list of cases that were pending at the CCI; the Committee directed the Ministry to acquire responses from the respective departments and revert to the Committee within prescribed timelines.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Progress May From

Recent Stories

SEC approves 1st batch of housing support benefici ..

SEC approves 1st batch of housing support beneficiaries worth AED382 mn

40 minutes ago
 Masdar City start-up launches thermal energy stora ..

Masdar City start-up launches thermal energy storage product

55 minutes ago
 ADJD launches campaign to promote Abu Dhabi CAS Al ..

ADJD launches campaign to promote Abu Dhabi CAS Alternative Hearing Centre

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Discusses with President of ..

OIC Secretary-General Discusses with President of Cooperative Republic of Guyana ..

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Discusses with Sri Lankan FM Pro ..

Secretary-General Discusses with Sri Lankan FM Prospects of Bilateral Relations ..

1 hour ago
 62,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

62,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.