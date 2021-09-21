Senate body discuss CCI unsettled cases

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Tuesday discussed the reasons for numerous cases being unsettled by the Council for Common Interest (CCI).

The meeting held here chaired by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed and was attended by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan and IPC senior officers. The committee deliberated over the reasons for numerous cases being pended by CCI.

The Ministry informed the Committee that as compared to previous years CCI has been more active. The Committee, however maintained that despite conducting regular sittings no concrete decisions had been taken on the issues that had been submitted to the forum.

The committee stressed the need for implementation and follow-up of the Ministry to ensure that issues of grave national interest are resolved at the earliest. This, it was stated, would dispel grievances of the provinces and ensure growth and prosperity of Pakistan.

The Committee asserted that in order to dispel inertia, it was essential that the role of the Ministry and its functionaries is defined.

The Committee opined that in order to ensure implementation and progress, the Ministry must fulfill its monitoring role. The tendency to scrutinize matters from a political lens must be curbed as well.

The members were of the view that lack of political will was another major reason that matters froze in this forum. In addition to this, members of the Committee also observed that lack of infrastructure was a huge impediment and measures to address this must be pursued expeditiously. The Committee called for the Ministry to discard its apathetic attitude.

It was recommended that opinion of members of the CCI may also be sought in order to determine the causes of delay in the implementation of decisions of CCI on their part.

Reviewing the comprehensive list of cases that were pending at the CCI; the Committee directed the Ministry to acquire responses from the respective departments and revert to the Committee within prescribed timelines.