Senate body recommends for a permanent CCI Secretariat

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ):The Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Wednesday recommended the Federal Government for establishing a permanent secretariat of Council of Common Interests (CCI). The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Yaqoob Khan Nasir here at the Parliament House.

While discussing the Calling Attention Notice regarding formation and functioning of a separate secretariat of CCI, the Committee recommended the federal government that there should be permanent secretariat of CCI working in consultation with the IPC Ministry to be able to have efficient coordination with the provinces.

The Committee also called for empowering the IPC Ministry for the purpose. Matters related to the problems faced in implementation of some of the devolved subjects by the provinces also came under discussion in the meeting.

During the meeting, the IPC Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani also presented the compliance report of the Committee's recommendations given in its previous meeting.

The Senate body also deferred discussion on matters related to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) due to absence of Chairman PCB and decided to take a comprehensive briefing by him regarding Pakistan's shocking defeat against Sri Lanka in the T20 home series.

The members of the Committee also questioned PCB for why certain players who did not fulfill the criteria when included in the team.

The meeting also had a scheduled briefing regarding PCB's new domestic cricket structure but after little discussion, it was also deferred till the next meeting. The Committee also directed PCB to include the statistics of players being unemployed due to the change in structure.

The matters of quality broadcasting of local and international matches by Pakistan Television also came under discussion.

The meeting was attended by Senators Abida Muhammad Azim, Azam Khan Swati, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Faisal Javed, Mushahidullah Khan, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination Akhter Durrani, Director Domestic cricket PCB Haroon ur Rasheed and officials from the Ministry and relevant departments.