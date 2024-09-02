Senate unanimously adopts resolution to felicitate Olympic gold medalist Athlete Arshad Nadeem

The members of the Upper House of the Parliament on Monday adopted a unanimous resolution to felicitate and express solidarity with the Olympic Gold medalist Athelete Arshad Nadeem for his remarkable achievement at the Paris Olympics 2024

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The members of the Upper House of the Parliament on Monday adopted a unanimous resolution to felicitate and express solidarity with the Olympic Gold medalist Athelete Arshad Nadeem for his remarkable achievement at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The resolution was moved Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on behalf of Senators Syed Shibli Faraz, Muhammad Qasim, Danesh Kumar, Falak Naz, Saifullah Abro, Palwasha Mohammed Zai Khan, Saleem Mandviwalla, Fawzia Arshad, Manzoor Ahmed, Shahadat Awan, Jan Muhammad, Gurdeep Singh, Umer Farooq, Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Amir Waliuddin Chishti, Pervaiz Rashid, Mohsin Aziz, Dost Muhammad Khan, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, Nasir Mehmood, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Kamran Murtaza, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Zeeshan Khan Zada, Aimal Wali Khan And Hidayatullah Khan.

The resolution stated: “The Senate of Pakistan congratulates Arshad Nadeem on his remarkable achievement of winning the Gold medal in the Javelin throw at the Paris Olympics.

This House Recognizes the achievement of Arshad Nadeem as a testament to dedication & hard work, inspiring the Youth of Pakistan. This House urges the government to provide opportunities for our youngsters to compete in various field of sports at school, College and University level. This House expresses solidarity with Arshad Nadeem, celebrating his gold medal win at the Paris Olympics, and expresses full confidence that he will continue to earn more laurels, brightening the name of our country globally, and serving as an inspiration for our youth. May Arshad Nadeem’s triumph be a wake-up call for our nation, urging us to prioritize sports development and empower our young generation to achieve greatness”.

APP/ajb-tmg