Senate’s Standing  Committee on IPC to issue notice to PCB if fails to turn up on next meeting

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2020) Senate Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination Chairman Yaqub Khan Nasir decided to move privilege motion against Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani here on Thursday.

The Committee headed by Chairman Yaqub Khan Nasir issued notice to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and warned him that privilege would be moved against him if he failed to turn up on the next date of proceedings.

Senator Usman Kakar, Senator Faisal Javed and Senator Abida Azeem were also present there in the committee. However, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza and PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani could not take part in the meeting.

“Ehsan Mani is approaching me through other channels but the acts show that he is not taking this committee serious,” said the chairman. “ It is third time that he failed to take part in the meeting despite his assurance,” he added.

He also stated that Minister Fehmida Mirza also did not take it serious. Senator Usman Kakar recommended that he should be issued notice for not appearing before the committee to which a PCB representative responded and assured that Mr. Mani would take part in the next meeting. At this, the committee deferred the notice, making it clear that he would be issued notice if he did not turn up on the next date of the meeting.