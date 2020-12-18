UrduPoint.com
Senator Faisal Javed Khan Advises PCB Not To Waste Talent Of Mohammad Amir

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 12:45 PM

Senator Faisal Javed Khan advises PCB not to waste talent of Mohammad Amir

The pacer had announced retirement from international cricket by expressing disappointment with the current management of the board.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2020) Senator Faisal Javed Khan asked Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) not to waste Mohammad Amir, remarkable bowler, who announced his retirement from international cricket.

Taking to Twitter, Javed Khan said that Mohammad Amir is a talented bowler and PCB should involve senior players and team management to solve this matter.

He wrote: “Team management may look into Amir’s concerns & involve senior players to handle the matter. 28-years-old Amir is a huge talent & we shouldn’t waste him,”.

He also advised: “And for Aamir, he may reconsider his Test cricket decision as his age & form still suit him this format. No emotional decision please,”.

More Stories From Sports

