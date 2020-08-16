Senderos appointed Servette boss

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Former Arsenal defender Philippe Senderos was named on Sunday as the new sporting director of his Swiss boyhood club Servette.

The former Switzerland captain came through the youth ranks at his Geneva hometown side before going on to play for the Gunners, AC Milan, Fulham, Valencia and Houston Dynamos.

Senderos, 35, retired in December after playing with Swiss second-tier side Chiasso.

"I am delighted to be returning to my favourite club. I will work tirelessly to continue to develop the club," the former centre-back said.

Senderos won the FA Cup with Arsenal in 2005 and played for Switzerland in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

Servette finished fourth in last season's Swiss Super League and will take part in the first qualifying round of next term's Europa League.

The campaign was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and was only completed on August 3. Young Boys won their third consecutive Swiss title.

More than 1,000 spectators will be allowed at matches from October 1, after the Swiss government on Wednesday extended its pandemic crowd restriction measures by one month.

The new Swiss season was set to begin on September 11, with the restrictions therefore affecting the first three matches.

Organisers on Friday delayed the start until September 19, so all 10 teams would each play one home and one away match under the crowd restrictions.