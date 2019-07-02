UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senegal And Ivory Coast Move Into Last 16

Muhammad Rameez 36 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 03:44 PM

Senegal and Ivory Coast move into last 16

Senegal qualified for the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations in Group C, after hammering Tanzania 3-0 on Monday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Senegal qualified for the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations in Group C, after hammering Tanzania 3-0 on Monday. Liverpool star Sadio Mane scored twice and Ismaila Sarr found the net for Senegal against Kenya in Monday's Group C game.

In Group C, Senegal sit at second with six points, as Kenya sit at third with three points. But Kenya still keep its qualifying hopes alive as one of four third-place nations in the group stages.

In the other game of Group C, Napoli midfielder Adam Ounas' two goals and islam Slimani's strike brought Algeria victory over Tanzania, 3-0. Algeria, which already qualified for the last 16, won its all games and finished the group stage in the first place.

Tanzania lost all their games in the group stages and were eliminated from the competition. Morocco won South Africa 1-0 in Group D on Monday with Mbark Boussoufa's late goal in the 90th minute of the game. Morocco sealed in the top of Group D with nine points, while South Africa sit at third with three points.

South Africa still have a chance to move into the last 16 as one of four third-place nations in the group stages. In the other game of Group D, Ivory Coast advanced to the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations with an easy victory over Namibia, 4-1.

Ivory Coast finished the group stages in second place with six points as Namibia said goodbye to the tournament with zero points.

Related Topics

Africa Liverpool Ivory Coast Algeria Tanzania South Africa Senegal Kenya Morocco Namibia All From Top

Recent Stories

MPA Tahir Jamil pressuring maid’s family to drop ..

12 minutes ago

Wahab Riaz to play against Bangladesh despite inju ..

18 minutes ago

Police manhandles PML-N protester, video goes vira ..

29 minutes ago

Chief Minister Gilgit Biltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rah ..

39 seconds ago

1461 criminals arrested in June in Faisalabad

40 seconds ago

Green Party's Stein Calls for 'Ranked Choice Votin ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.