Senegal and Ivory Coast move into last 16

Senegal qualified for the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations in Group C, after hammering Tanzania 3-0 on Monday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Senegal qualified for the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations in Group C, after hammering Tanzania 3-0 on Monday. Liverpool star Sadio Mane scored twice and Ismaila Sarr found the net for Senegal against Kenya in Monday's Group C game.

In Group C, Senegal sit at second with six points, as Kenya sit at third with three points. But Kenya still keep its qualifying hopes alive as one of four third-place nations in the group stages.

In the other game of Group C, Napoli midfielder Adam Ounas' two goals and islam Slimani's strike brought Algeria victory over Tanzania, 3-0. Algeria, which already qualified for the last 16, won its all games and finished the group stage in the first place.

Tanzania lost all their games in the group stages and were eliminated from the competition. Morocco won South Africa 1-0 in Group D on Monday with Mbark Boussoufa's late goal in the 90th minute of the game. Morocco sealed in the top of Group D with nine points, while South Africa sit at third with three points.

South Africa still have a chance to move into the last 16 as one of four third-place nations in the group stages. In the other game of Group D, Ivory Coast advanced to the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations with an easy victory over Namibia, 4-1.

Ivory Coast finished the group stages in second place with six points as Namibia said goodbye to the tournament with zero points.