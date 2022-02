Senegal beat Burkina Faso to reach Africa Cup of Nations final

Yaound, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Senegal are through to a second consecutive Africa Cup of Nations final after beating Burkina Faso 3-1 in their last-four tie in Yaounde on Wednesday.

Abdou Diallo, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Sadio Mane all scored second-half goals for Senegal, with Blati Toure pulling one back.

Senegal will play either Egypt or hosts Cameroon in Sunday's final.