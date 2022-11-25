UrduPoint.com

Senegal Beat Qatar To Leave World Cup Hosts On Brink Of Early Exit

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 25, 2022 | 09:31 PM

Senegal beat Qatar to leave World Cup hosts on brink of early exit

Host nation Qatar were pushed to the brink of an early elimination from their own World Cup on Friday after a 3-1 defeat to Senegal

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Host nation Qatar were pushed to the brink of an early elimination from their own World Cup on Friday after a 3-1 defeat to Senegal.

Goals either side of half-time from Boulaye Dia and Famara Diedhiou gave Senegal the lead before Qatar substitute Mohammed Muntari replied in the 78th minute to set up a dramatic finale.

Senegal substitute Bamba Dieng scored six minutes later to put the result beyond doubt and lift the African champions, who opened with a 2-0 loss to the Netherlands, right back into contention in Group A.

Defeat left bottom side Qatar sweating on results elsewhere if they are to avoid following South Africa in 2010 as only the second World Cup hosts to bow out after the first round.

Their elimination would be confirmed if Ecuador fail to beat the Netherlands later in the day, and would make Qatar the first World Cup hosts to go out after two games.

"Today we showed what we are able to do. We were competitive and we played well," said Qatar manager Felix Sanchez.

"Obviously the result is key but we showed a better performance. We have to get ready to play against the Netherlands.

"We know that it's going to be an even tougher game against them." Qatar had made a nervy start to the tournament in a 2-0 defeat to Ecuador and they again looked tentative against Senegal.

The Asian champions dropped their goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb to the bench after his shaky performance in the opener.

His replacement Meshaal Barsham did not inspire much confidence in the early stages, flapping at a corner as Senegal pushed for the opening goal.

Ismaila Sarr and Nampalys Mendy had already missed scoring chances for Senegal by then, and Idrissa Gana Gueye and Youssouf Sabaly squandered more as the first half wore on.

- Qatar almost out - Qatar spent most of the opening 45 minutes on the back foot but a rare break forward saw Akram Afif incensed not to be awarded a penalty after he was bundled over by Sarr.

Senegal looked like they would head into half-time without managing to break down Qatar's resistance, only for the hosts to gift them a goal in the 41st minute.

Qatari defender Boualem Koukhi fluffed a clearance to leave Dia to pounce on the loose ball and fire it past Barsham.

Senegal doubled their lead almost immediately after the break when Diedhiou glanced home a header at the near post from a corner.

Qatar began to show much more attacking ambition from two goals down and Afif was involved in everything.

Almoez Ali forced a fingertip save out of Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy before the Chelsea man again rescued the Africans from Ismail Mohamad's effort.

Mendy was rooted to his line when Muntari pulled one back for Qatar, powerfully heading home Mohamad's cross to haul the hosts back into it.

The goal lifted the crowd and sent Qatar surging forward in search of another, but Dieng nipped the revival in the bud in the 84th minute when he swept the ball home for Senegal's third.

Abdelkarim Hassan then lashed a free-kick just wide of the post as Qatar tried to hit back but Senegal held firm to see out the win.

"We had a few chances and we managed to score a goal but then at the end we didn't have as many chances as we wanted," said Sanchez.

Related Topics

Fire World Qatar Man Lead Ecuador South Africa Senegal Netherlands Post From Asia Chelsea

Recent Stories

IPRI holds seminar to mark International Day for E ..

IPRI holds seminar to mark International Day for Elimination of Violence against ..

11 seconds ago
 EU States Can Buy Russian Gas Separately From New ..

EU States Can Buy Russian Gas Separately From New Joint Purchase Mechanism - Com ..

14 seconds ago
 Int'l Day for the Elimination of Violence against ..

Int'l Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women observed

3 minutes ago
 Downing Street Confirms Another Misconduct Complai ..

Downing Street Confirms Another Misconduct Complaint Against UK Deputy Prime Min ..

3 minutes ago
 UK, Norway Grant Each Other Access to Fishing Wate ..

UK, Norway Grant Each Other Access to Fishing Waters for 2023 - Government

3 minutes ago
 Scholz to Host NATO, Norwegian Leaders in Berlin N ..

Scholz to Host NATO, Norwegian Leaders in Berlin Next Week

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.