Senegal qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

DAKAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Senegal qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the third time in their history and for the second time in a row after defeating Egypt on penalties in their playoff.

Having lost the first leg 1-0, Senegal won the second leg by the same scoreline thanks to a goal from Boulaye Dia.

With both teams unable to score a decisive goal, the match went to penalties where Senegal prevailed 3-1.

Senegal had also beaten Egypt on penalties to win their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations in February.