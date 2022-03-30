UrduPoint.com

Senegal Qualify For 2022 FIFA World Cup

March 30, 2022

Senegal qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Senegal qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the third time in their history and for the second time in a row after defeating Egypt on penalties in their playoff

Senegal qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the third time in their history and for the second time in a row after defeating Egypt on penalties in their playoff.

Having lost the first leg 1-0, Senegal won the second leg by the same scoreline thanks to a goal from Boulaye Dia.

With both teams unable to score a decisive goal, the match went to penalties where Senegal prevailed 3-1.

Senegal had also beaten Egypt on penalties to win their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations in February.

