Senegal Wins First-ever Africa Cup Of Nations Title

Muhammad Rameez Published February 07, 2022

Senegal wins first-ever Africa Cup of Nations title

Senegal are the new kings of African football as the Teranga Lions won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title beating Egypt in the final on penalties on Sunday evening

YAOUNDE, Feb. 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) --:Senegal are the new kings of African football as the Teranga Lions won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title beating Egypt in the final on penalties on Sunday evening.

The final ended 0-0 after 120 minutes with a major opportunity coming from a penalty for Senegal that was missed by Sadio Mane just seven minutes into the match.

After a tense shootout, Senegal's most precious player and forward Mane scored the winning spot-kick as Senegal beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties to win their first-ever AFCON trophy.

After reaching the AFCON final in 2002 and 2019 and losing, Senegal restored their reputation on the African football scene with the victory at the Olembe Stadium in Cameroon's capital city of Yaounde.

