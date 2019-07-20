UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senegal's Cisse Laments Another Missed Opportunity

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 08:30 AM

Senegal's Cisse laments another missed opportunity

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Senegal coach Aliou Cisse rued his side's inability to recover from an early goal as their wait for a first Africa Cup of Nations title was extended following Friday's 1-0 loss to Algeria.

The Teranga Lions arrived in Egypt as the top-ranked nation in Africa but finished runners-up for the second time after a second defeat by Algeria at this tournament.

"They put away the chance they needed. On the whole we didn't let ourselves down. We created chances but weren't able to score," said Cisse, whose team also lost 1-0 to Algeria in the group phase.

"When you concede a goal so early in the match the plans become clear. You have to attack against an aggressive defence and we weren't able to find the solutions.

Senegal were without key centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly through suspension while Liverpool star Sadio Mane found it difficult against a solid Algeria defence.

"What are we missing?" asked Cisse. "Being consistent. The last time Senegal reached this point was in 2002. The experience of big matches, we want to be here more often. We're getting closer to winning.

"The team has been making progress these past five years. A final is decided by fine margins and we deserved better tonight." Cisse, captain of the side that lost the 2002 final, has been in charge since early 2015 and refused to be drawn on his future in the job.

"It's been 17 years since Senegal got to this stage of the competition. We've only experienced disillusion and disappointment," he said.

"I'm not important. What counts is what I'm doing the with players and the fact the federation has confidence in me."

Related Topics

Africa Attack Egypt Fine Job Liverpool Progress Algeria Senegal 2015 From Coach

Recent Stories

Angelique Kerber drops coach after Wimbledon shock ..

9 hours ago

US Ready to Talk With Iran Without Preconditions - ..

9 hours ago

US Invites Over 60 Nations to Maritime Security Br ..

9 hours ago

Iran Guards say they confiscated British tanker in ..

9 hours ago

Opposition parties demand requisition of Senate se ..

9 hours ago

IRGC Says Seized UK Oil Tanker Stena Impero in Str ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.