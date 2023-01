Senior, junior tennis championship gets underway

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :The 11th Dr Essa Lab National Seniors & Juniors Tennis Championships kicked off at Modern Club Tennis Courts.

Faiz Ilyas earned two back to back 1st round wins in Under 16 & Under 14 Singles.

Dhuraf Das of DA Central Club also registered 1st Round win in Under 16 Singles, according to a communiqu here on Sunday.

Results Day 1: Juniors Under 18 Singles 1st Round Samer Zaman beat Taimoor Ansari Unde6 Singles 1st Round Dhuraf Das beat Abdul Nafay 6-1, 6-3 Ruhab Faisal beat Jagdesh 6-0, 6-0 Hazik Areejo beat Bilal Ikram 6-1, 6-3 Taimoor Ansari beat Nibras Malik 6-0, 6-0 Faiz Ilyas beat Laraib Shamsi 6-3, 6-0 Under 14 Singles 1st Round Sameer Kabir beat Azlan Khanzada 4-0, 4-2 Faiz Ilyas beat Zayd Zaman Laraib Shamsi beat Yahya Haleem 4-2, 4-0 Mikaeel Ali Baig beat Junaid meher 4-0, 4-0 Ismail Aftab beat Abdul Baseer 4-0, 4-0 Mens Singles 1st Round ( local Event) Kashan Tariq beat M.

Shahvaiz 6-0, 7-5 Salman Ahmed beat Mazhar hayat 6-4, 7-6 Mens Singles 2nd Round Bilal Soomro beat Amir Mumtaz 6-2, 6-1 Robin Das beat Abdullah Khan 6-2, 6-3 Muhammad Ali beat Danish 1-6. 6-2, 10-5 45 Plus Doubles 1st RoundJaved iqbal + Muhammad Iltifat beat Haseeb Javaid+Ammad Danish 8-1Razi Nawab + Muhammad Abdul Saeed beat Syed Qutub + Amir Mumtaz 8-4