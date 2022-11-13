UrduPoint.com

'Senior League Championship-2022' Cricket Tournament Kicks Off

Muhammad Rameez Published November 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

'Senior League Championship-2022' cricket tournament kicks off

D.I.Khan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :The 'Senior League Championship-2022' cricket tournament kicked off, here, at Sunday in Ratta Kulachi Cricket Stadium.

Former Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the event which was also attended by Regional Spots Officer (RSO) Anwar Kamal Barki, Sports Director of BISE Dera Ghulam Muhammad (GM) besides the managements and players of different teams.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony as a chief guest, the ex-federal minister said the sports culture would be promoted in the district as healthy persons guarantee a healthy society.

He appreciated the efforts of RSO for promotion of sports in the area, saying, the sports activities were increased in the playgrounds of the district with the help of RSO.

Speaking on this occasion, RSO Anwar Kamal Barki vowed to provide best sports opportunities to the youth of the region.

He said the sports office would not only make efforts for increasing sports activities in the playgrounds but also encourage the young players so that they could make bright the name of their area, province and the country.

The event was being organized by Regional Sports Office (RSO) Dera Ismail Khan under the supervision of 'Al-Quresh Cricket Club' and 'Shera Cricket Club'. As many as eight teams were participating in the event and each team would have to play three matches in the first round while the final of the tournament would be played on November 20.

In the first match of the event, Young Shaheen team defeated Shera-XI team by 3 runs after a thrilling game.

