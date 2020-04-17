UrduPoint.com
Senior LPGA Championship Cancelled

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:19 PM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The Senior LPGA Championship scheduled for July 30-August 1 in Indiana has been cancelled and will be played sometime in 2021, LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said Friday.

"Canceling any golf event is a difficult and painful decision," Whan said.

"We are extremely thankful for the support and flexibility from French Lick Resort and the Legends Tour during this trying time.

"Importantly, all of us are committed to this important senior women's tradition, and we cannot wait to watch the women legends of the game tee it up once again in 2021.

" The inaugural Senior LPGA Championship was played in 2017 with Trish Johnson winning. Laura Davies won in 2018 and Helen Alfredsson lifted the trophy last year.

French Lick Resort's Pete Dye Course has hosted every edition.

The golf Calendar, like those of every sport, has been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

The USPGA Tour on Thursday announced tentative plans to resume play in June with the first four rescheduled tournaments to be closed to spectators.

