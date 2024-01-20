Sensational Competition Continues In Peshawar Premier Football League
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Peshawar Premier Football League Season-I’s sensational competition continues with more matches decided when the teams of Spartax FC Swat, PoPo FC Islamabad, Dara 90 and DFA Chitral won their respective matches here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar on Saturday.
According to the results of the matches played, the first match was played between Spartax FC Swat and Dara Adam Khel Stori, in which the players of Swat showed a good game and won 2-1. Sajid Khan and Bilal Khan scored one goal each while Dara Adam Khel Stori reduced the margin through a field attempt when Akbar Ali scored a field goal.
Similarly, in the second match, Popo FC Club Islamabad defeated Khyber Green by 2-0. For Popo FC Club Tahir and Afzal scored one goal each through field goals. Polo FC Club Islamabad played well and did not give much chance to Khyber Green to strike back.
In the third match played, the Dara 90 team defeated Boner Red by 2-0. Dara 90 club midfielder Javed and deep defender Tajamal scored one goal each through field attempts. Javed took a free kick while Tajamal played well and scored a field goal by dodging three defenders.
Similarly, DFA Chitral won by defeating the team of Manari Swabi by 4-2. Chitral Shun, Tuseef Khan, Sabeeh and Tariq scored one goal each for DFA Chitral. Surprisingly, Manari Swabi took the lead in the fifth and 10th minute of the match through field attempts when Iqbal and Zeeshan scored one goal each.
It should be noted that 15 of the best teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Islamabad, and national and international players, are participating in the Peshawar Premier Football League Season I. This is the reason why football fans are offered the best game and the spectators are enjoying these matches.
