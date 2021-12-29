Seoul-Pyongyang Relations Unlikely to Better During Beijing Games - Foreign Ministry

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said the Winter Olympics Games, which will be held in Beijing, China, are unlikely to serve as an opportunity to mend South Korea's relations with the North, but noted that efforts to restore peace on the peninsula will continue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said the Winter Olympics Games, which will be held in Beijing, China, are unlikely to serve as an opportunity to mend South Korea's relations with the North, but noted that efforts to restore peace on the peninsula will continue.

"We had hoped that the Beijing Olympics would serve as an opportunity to improve inter-Korean relations, but I think such chances are virtually getting slimmer," he said during a press conference, Yonhap news agency reported.

Chung once again stressed that Seoul is not planning to join the United States in their diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games and noted that the country will carefully consider how it will send its government delegation to China while taking into consideration a number of factors.

The minister noted that South Korean President Moon Jae-in's administrations will take any chance it gets to improve relations with the North and restart peace talks.

On December 13, Moon announced that South Korea was not considering joining in the diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympic Games despite Washington's decision. China in turn had praised South Korea for upholding the Olympic spirit.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games will take place in Beijing from February 4-20, 2022.