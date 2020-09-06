UrduPoint.com
Sep 6 Reminds Unmatched Bravery Of Armed Forces: Jansher Khan

Muhammad Rameez 55 seconds ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Sep 6 reminds unmatched bravery of armed forces: Jansher Khan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Jansher Khan, king of squash in the world, said that September 6 reminds the unmatched bravery of Pakistani armed forces when Indian troops crossed the international border and attacked Pakistan territory, but our forces valiantly repulsed the attack and gave a befitting response.

Talking to APP, Jansher Khan presented tribute on the 56th Defence Day to the armed forces and all the martyrs of the war as the battle ended with victory against Indian aggression and adventurism.

The day is marked to honor the martyrs of war who laid down their lives for the defense of the motherland, Jansher Khan, who also achieved the most significant honor in the world of squash by ruling the Games as World No.

1 for 10-long years, said.

He said the role of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was instrumental in defending Lahore. Jansher paid tributes to M. M. Alam, who rewrote the history of Air Warfare on September 7 by setting new records while defending Pakistan's Airspace and shot down five Indian aircraft's in less than 60 seconds that clearly indicated M.M. Alam's commitment toward protecting an Inch of motherland.

