Sep 9 not declared as National Hockey Day, says PHF

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Wednesday said that September 9 has not been declared the National Hockey Day by the federation or the government of Pakistan.

According to Secretary General PHF Olympian Asif Bajwa there was no parallel organization in PHF.

We cannot allow the activities of any unconstitutional and parallel organization to be encouraged, he said.

Bajwa said September 9 has not been declared National Hockey Day by the Pakistan Hockey Federation or the government of Pakistan. "All affiliated units of PHF will not be part of any unsolicited or unplanned activity in this regard," he said.

He said action would be taken against those involved in unplanned and parallel activities.

There is no parallel organization in PHF and it is not constitutionally allowed, he said.

Bajwa said PHF was constitutionally the only body in the country to manage hockey activities.

He said no such notification had been issued by the Pakistan Hockey Federation or the government of Pakistan nor was the national sports activity planned in this regard.

"No unconstitutional and unplanned activity will be encouraged in PHF nor will it's affiliated units be part of it," he said and added that PHF would take strict disciplinary action against those involved in unplanned and unregistered hockey activities.