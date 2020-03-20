UrduPoint.com
Sepaktakraw Championships Postponed Amid Corona Virus Outbreak

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:44 PM

Sepaktakraw championships postponed amid corona virus outbreak

Sindh Sepaktakraw Chairman Dr Mohammad Arif Hafeez on Friday said that Pakistan Day Sepaktakraw Championship and Eigth Sindh Sepaktakraw championship, which was to be held in Mirpurkhas have been postponed amid outbreak of pandemic corona virus

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Sepaktakraw Chairman Dr Mohammad Arif Hafeez on Friday said that Pakistan Day Sepaktakraw Championship and Eigth Sindh Sepaktakraw championship, which was to be held in Mirpurkhas have been postponed amid outbreak of pandemic corona virus.

In a statement, he said the decision has been taken in light of the directives of the Federal and provincial governments.

He said the new dates will be announced later.

Sindh Sepaktakraw Association President Shabir Ahmed said that all the arrangements for the organization of championship were completed however the sporting event is being postponed following outbreak of the pandemic virus.

Secretary of Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation Noshad Ahmed said that in accordance with the guidelines of Sindh Olympic Association and Sindh government, it was decided to postpone the tournament, especially the National Sepaktakraw Coaching and Referee Course, which was to be participated by the Secretary General of the International Sepaktakraw Federation Abdul Haleem Kader.

