Sepaktakraw Referee Course Rescheduled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation on Monday announced to push the Referee and Coaching Course to June, this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The course was earlier scheduled to be held in last week of April.

The decision to reschedule the programme has been taken after Secretary International Sepaktakraw Federation (ISTAF), Abdul Halim Kedar in a letter asked all the member countries not to hold any activity due to the current situation, arising out of coronavirus outbreak around the globe, Secretary Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation, Noshad Ahmed Khan said in a statement.

He expressed the hope that things would be normalized in a couple of months and there would be no further delay in holding of the course.

Noshad said Pakistan outfit would feature in World Sepaktakraw Championship to be held in Bangkok in October\November, this year. He said selection committee comprising chairman Ahmed Ali Rajput and members Dr. Arif Hafeez, Shabbir Ahmed, Arif Waheed, Sardar Muhammad Khan and Amir Latif will announce the team after Ramadan.

