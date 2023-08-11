Open Menu

Separate First-class Tournaments For Regions And Departments In 2023-24 Season

Muhammad Rameez Published August 11, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Separate first-class tournaments for regions and departments in 2023-24 season

The 2023-24 domestic season brings more competition and quality cricket with enhanced earning opportunities as eight regional sides and eight department teams will compete in separate first-class tournaments

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ):The 2023-24 domestic season brings more competition and quality cricket with enhanced earning opportunities as eight regional sides and eight department teams will compete in separate first-class tournaments.

This step will make sure that the regions and departments compete on a level playing field by utilizing the best available talent. The domestic structure is framed by the PCB Cricket Technical Committee headed by former captains Misbah ul Haq and Mohammad Hafeez. The committee had several meetings with all stakeholders to bring them on board, including regional presidents and representatives of departments.

The upcoming men's season will commence on September 10 with the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy pitting top regional teams against each other, following which, the top eight departments will feature in the President's Trophy, starting December 15. The two tournaments will be played on a single-league basis and the table toppers will play the final.

The 18 regional sides have been slotted with eight teams playing the premier first-class tournament Quaid-e-Azam Trophy while 10 regions will be playing Hanif Mohammad Trophy, a non-first-class four-day tournament.

Teams have been listed according to their standings in the 2018-19 season from where the domestic structure resumes following the directives of PCB's Patron-in-chief - also Pakistan Prime Minister. The PCB has revived the PCB 2014 Constitution, a move that brought back the department in the domestic circuit. Both tournaments begin simultaneously.

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: 10 September to Oct 26 Hanif Mohammad Trophy: September 10 to Oct 13 Abbottabad, Lahore and Rawalpindi will be hosting as many as 29 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches while Hanif Mohammad Trophy 10-team is divided in two groups with 23 matches will be hosted by Faisalabad, Islamabad and Multan.

Teams playing the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy are: Peshawar, Karachi Whites, Lahore Blues, Rawalpindi, FATA, Multan, Lahore Whites and Faisalabad. Ten teams featuring in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy are Abbottabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Bahawalpur, Dera Murad Jamali, Hyderabad, Karachi Blues, Larkana, Quetta, Sialkot and Islamabad.

The historic departmental cricket model which was scrapped altogether in the 2019 PCB constitution, has made a remarkable comeback with over 40 teams registered to participate in the circuit. In the continuation of the 2018-19 season, eight departments will be playing the President's Trophy, a first-class tournament.

SNGPL, SSGC, WAPDA, KRL, PTV, NBP, and State Bank were slotted from their standing the last time they played in the 2018-19 season. Eighth team, is to be announced in due course. The tournament will be played from November 01-18 on a single league basis with all 29 games in Karachi.

In January and February of 2024, Patron's Trophy grade II with three-day games and grade III (two-day games) will run concurrently all over the country.

Teams winning the Hanif Mohammad Trophy, Patron's Trophy grade II and grade III will earn promotions.

The teams who finish at the bottom of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, President's Trophy and Patron's Trophy grade II will be relegated to the lower rung.

Every regional team must have one player under the age of 21 in the playing XI and at least two in the 30-player squad. These players must have come through PCB's age-group program.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Misbah Ul Haq Prime Minister Quetta FATA Abbottabad WAPDA PCB Bank Hyderabad Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Larkana Sialkot Dera Murad Jamali Mohammad Hafeez Azad Jammu And Kashmir January February September November December 2019 All From Best Top National Bank Of Pakistan Sui Southern Gas Company Limited PTV

Recent Stories

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) imposes maximum term limit ..

4 minutes ago
 Azadi Hockey Cup from Aug 15

Azadi Hockey Cup from Aug 15

4 minutes ago
 NBP pensioners, employees' widows in limbo amid no ..

NBP pensioners, employees' widows in limbo amid no redressal of grievances

2 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to discuss matters relating to L ..

DC chairs meeting to discuss matters relating to LG by-elections

2 minutes ago
 Migrants being moved from UK's Bibby Stockholm aft ..

Migrants being moved from UK's Bibby Stockholm after bacteria found

43 minutes ago
 IGP for merger of small police stations into big p ..

IGP for merger of small police stations into big police stations

43 minutes ago
Govt making efforts to protect minority's rights; ..

Govt making efforts to protect minority's rights; Commissioner

43 minutes ago
 UK accuses striking doctors of harming patients

UK accuses striking doctors of harming patients

43 minutes ago
 Sunny Leone's mesmerizing red outfit lights up Mum ..

Sunny Leone's mesmerizing red outfit lights up Mumbai event

1 hour ago
 Brazil's annual consumer inflation rises 3.16 per ..

Brazil's annual consumer inflation rises 3.16 per cent in July

45 minutes ago
 52nd meeting of academic council of University of ..

52nd meeting of academic council of University of Agriculture Peshawar held

43 minutes ago
 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Malaysian, ..

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Malaysian, Singaporean premiers

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports