Serai Fight Night On August 3

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 04:15 PM

Serai Fight Night on August 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :To promote one of the worlds' most popular and fastest growing sports of MMA in Pakistan, Peshawar Zalmi and Serai Fight Night would hold 'Serai Fight Night' here at Amir Khan Boxing Hall on August 3.

The event which would include fighters from all across the country, will be broadcast live on Zalmi tv, which Peshawar Zalmi's sports broadcasting platform.

In his statement, Chairman Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi said Pakistan has a lot of talented MMA fighters and they require the proper platform to showcase it. Peshawar Zalmi would help in making SFN a global sporting entity across the region, he said.

Saad Khan, Chairman SFN, said through this collaboration, we have combined the unique strengths of the MMA expertise of SFN with the biggest sports entity of Pakistan, Peshawar Zalmi, and appreciate their efforts in developing other sports as well.

CEO at SFN, Umer Toor said it is a grand opportunity for all the athletes to prove their talent in MMA cage. For the first time in the history of Pakistan, MMA athletes are being given this opportunity. Participation of two female athletes in SFN contender night is exciting news for sport lovers, he said.

The fight card will be announced soon and it is expected to have 26 athletes. The press-conference and weigh-in ceremony will be held on August 2.

