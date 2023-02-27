MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic broke the record of German Steffi Graf for the number of weeks at the top of the world's ranking, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) reported on Monday.

The organization reported in its renewed ranking that Djokovic has been at the top of the world's ranking 378 weeks already.

Graf's record was 377 weeks at the top of the ranking of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA).

Djokovic became the first racket of the world on July 4, 2011.

Carlos Alcaraz from Spain with 6,780 points follows Djokovic (6,980 points) as the second at the top of the ATP ranking of February 27. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev rose to the seventh place (3,320 points) in the ATP's ranking.