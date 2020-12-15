UrduPoint.com
Serbia Boss Tumbakovic Dismissed After Euros Qualifying Flop

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 12:12 AM

Ljubisa Tumbakovic is no longer Serbia coach, the Balkan country's football federation announced Monday, saying that they had "mutually agreed" to terminate his contract

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ):Ljubisa Tumbakovic is no longer Serbia coach, the Balkan country's football federation announced Monday, saying that they had "mutually agreed" to terminate his contract.

"We wish him all the best in his future endeavours," the Serbian Football Federation (FSS) said in a statement.

Tumbakovic, 68, lost his job after failing to lead Serbia to the delayed Euro 2020 tournament, which is scheduled to take place next year.

Serbia have never qualified for the Euros as an independent nation and this time were denied by a penalty shootout defeat by Scotland in last month's play-offs.

The FSS added that they have "started interviewing" candidates for the vacant managerial position, with local media reporting that one of the top candidates was former France boss Raymond Domenech.

Whoever takes over will be tasked with qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar from a group which includes Portugal, Ireland, Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.

Serb Tumbakovic spent a year and a half on the Serbian bench and recorded six wins from 14 matches.

He was previously sacked as Montenegro boss in July last year after he and two players in the team boycotted a Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo the previous month.

