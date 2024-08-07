Serbia Pip Australia In Thriller To Make Olympic Basketball Semis
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 07, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) Nikola Jokic led Serbia into the men's Olympic basketball semi-finals on Tuesday as they rallied from 24 points down to edge Australia 95-90 in overtime and set up a potential showdown with the United States.
Patty Mills scored 26 points for Australia, including 14 in a row during a 20-0 run spanning the first and second quarters, but Serbia hung tough and gradually erased the deficit to pull off an epic comeback.
"I thought we threw everything at them, hell of a first half," said Mills. "In international basketball, once you lose that momentum, it's hard to get it back. Maybe not enough in the tank at the end of the day."
"It's heartbreaking to go out this way. We gave ourselves every chance," added Josh Giddey, who finished with 25 points for Australia.
Three-time NBA MVP Jokic tallied 21 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists and received plenty of help from his supporting cast. Bogdan Bogdanovic had 17 points as one of five other players to hit double figures for Serbia.
"They destroyed us at the start of the game. They played so well, they smelled blood. We didn't respond well. We had the right attitude but physically we were not ready to respond," said Serbia's Vasilije Micic.
"We had great players who led us in the last 25 minutes."
Australia made it through the group stage despite losing two of three games, whereas Serbia pipped South Sudan to second in their section behind Team USA.
Serbia, beaten 110-84 by the US in their tournament opener, could meet the reigning four-time champions again in the semi-finals if the Americans get past Brazil later on Tuesday.
Australia broke open a tight game early on, fuelled by the hot hand of Mills, the 35-year-old former NBA champion who played sparingly for Atlanta and Miami this season.
Mills drained back-to-back threes as part of a spree that fired Australia in a 44-20 lead early in the second period.
But Serbia chipped away at the deficit and slashed it in half by the interval, eventually nudging in front when Bogdanovic hit a short jump shot with 13 minutes to play.
Serbia outscored the Tokyo bronze medallists 25-11 in the third quarter to take back control, but Giddey ensured Australia didn't go away quietly and Mills sent the contest to overtime.
Mills sank a rainbow jumper over Jokic with 1.4 seconds to play to keep Australia alive, but it was the towering centre who had the final say as Serbia reeled off the final eight points in overtime.
Australia led 90-87 after a three from Giddey but Jokic produced a key block under his own basket and then connected with a hook shot and made a pair of free throws to put Serbia ahead for good.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
More Stories From Sports
-
American Gabby Thomas wins Olympic 200m gold8 hours ago
-
American Gabby Thomas wins Olympic 200m gold8 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Canada results8 hours ago
-
Netherlands smash world record to win men's team sprint gold8 hours ago
-
Fast-finishing Hocker upsets favourites to win Olympic 1500m8 hours ago
-
Canada's Camryn Rogers wins women's Olympic hammer throw gold8 hours ago
-
Wrestler Mijain Lopez puts Lewis, Phelps in shade with fifth successive Olympic gold8 hours ago
-
USA edge Germany in extra time to reach Olympic women's football final8 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results9 hours ago
-
Faisalabad and TTS win Azadi Cup Hockey League15 hours ago
-
Skills, Fitness Camp at NCA: 25 women cricketers to take part16 hours ago
-
The Biles show: Five talking points from gymnastics at the Paris Olympics16 hours ago