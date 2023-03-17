Serbia Women Basketball Coaches to Visit US as Part of State Dept Efforts to Empower Girls

Serbia's junior women basketball coaches will visit the United States to engage with their US counterparts and civil society as part of the US government's broader efforts to empower women and girls through sports, the US State Department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Serbia's junior women basketball coaches will visit the United States to engage with their US counterparts and civil society as part of the US government's broader efforts to empower women and girls through sports, the US State Department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) said in a statement on Friday.

"(F)ourteen club and federation basketball coaches from Serbia will travel to Louisville, Kentucky and Dallas, Texas from March 21 - April 4 to engage with their American counterparts, civil society, the University of Louisville, and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Conference, which is hosted on the margins of the NCAA Women's Final Four," the statement said.

During the visit, the Serbian coaches will participate in training and roundtable discussions on women's and girls' civil rights in the United States, the statement said.

The ECA chose the timeframe to coincide with "March Madness" - the annual collegiate basketball tournament that crowns a national champion in the United States, the statement said.

The US government considers sports diplomacy to be a useful tool that enables it to communicate with other peoples beyond the reaches of government-to-government relations, the statement added.

As part of its current sports diplomacy efforts, the State Department brings non-elite youth athletes, their coaches and administrators from different countries to the United States and pairs them with their US counterparts, on the court and in the community, according to the statement.