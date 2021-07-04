Serbian Athlete Gets Positive Coronavirus Test Result Upon Arrival in Japan - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) An Olympic athlete from Serbia tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Japan, the Kyodo news agency reports.

The Serbian athlete was tested for the coronavirus at the Tokyo Haneda Airport. After getting a positive result, the athlete was isolated along with four other people who accompanied him, Kyodo said on Sunday citing health officials.

Last month, two members of Uganda's Olympic delegation tested positive for COVID-19.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020 but were postponed in the spring of last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Games are currently scheduled to be held from July 23 until August 8.

Because of COVID-19, the Japanese government has decided to hold the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without foreign spectators, while the number of domestic spectators is capped at 10,000 at each venue unless the number exceeds 50% of a venue's capacity.

Earlier this week, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga did not rule out holding the Olympic and Paralympic Games without spectators if the situation with COVID-19 worsens.