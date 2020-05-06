UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbian League To Resume On May 30

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:55 PM

Serbian league to resume on May 30

The Serbian league will resume after its suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic on May 30, the country's football association the FSS announced on Wednesday

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The Serbian league will resume after its suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic on May 30, the country's football association the FSS announced on Wednesday.

With the Serbian government's ban on large gatherings matches are expected to be held behind closed doors.

"It is decided that the last four rounds of the 2019/2020 season will be held," read a statement on the FSS website.

In addition to the league's resumption the Serbian Cup which has reached the quarter-finals stage will be completed, with the final on June 24.

COVID-19 has killed over 200 people and infected almost 10,000 in the Balkan state of around seven million which declared a state of emergency in mid-March to combat the spread of the disease.

Related Topics

Football May June Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

59 minutes ago

Dubai Economy: 1,342 outlets fully compliant with ..

1 hour ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

2 hours ago

UAE harnessing all human, material capacities to c ..

2 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo issues 2019 annual report highlighting ..

2 hours ago

TRA Academy receives 42,000 trainees from 83 count ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.