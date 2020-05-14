UrduPoint.com
Serbia's Nikolic to Become Head Coach of FC Lokomotiv Moscow on June 1 - Club

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Serbian football manager Marko Nikolic has been appointed head coach of the Russian football club Lokomotiv Moscow and will take his post on June 1, the club said on Thursday.

Nikolic, 40, will replace club legend Yuri Semin, 73, whose contract expires on May 31.

"Today, a meeting of FC Lokomotiv's board unanimously approved Marco Nikolic for the post of head coach of the club's main team. The Serbian specialist will take up his duties on June 1, 2020," the statement says.

Nikolic previously headed Serbian football clubs Rad, Vojvodina and Partizan, as well as Slovenia's Olimpija Ljubljana and Hungary's Fehervar.

He won the Serbian championship and cup with Partizan and the Hungarian championship and cup with Fehervar.

The patriarch of Russian football coaching, Semin, had four stints as Lokomotiv's head coach, with the first starting back in 1986. He led Lokomotiv to three Russian championships, six Russian cups and three Russian supercups. Led by Semin in more than 930 games, the club won more than half of the competitions.

More Stories From Sports

