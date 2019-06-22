UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 06:40 AM

Serbia's Vucic Ignores 2019 European Games Opening Over Kosovo's Participation - Source

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic late on Friday did not show up at the opening ceremony of the Minsk 2019 European Games, during which Kosovar athletes marched under the breakaway region's flag, two sources familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

"He was initially expected to be present at the stadium. However, the Serbian leader ignored the opening ceremony due to the participation of Kosovar athletes under their flag in the ceremony where participant countries marching through the stadium," a source in one of the delegations said.

The ceremony sitting arrangement, prepared on Thursday, also showed that Vucic was expected to attend the ceremony.

Another source, who attended the event, confirmed to Sputnik, too, that the Serbian leader had not shown up at the ceremony.

"Yes, he did not [visit]. Vucic explained his absence at the opening ceremony by the participation of the Kosovo delegation," the source pointed out.

The Albanian-majority region of Kosovo broke away from Serbia in 2008. Its independence has not been recognized by Serbia, Russia, China, Israel, Iran and several EU nations.

