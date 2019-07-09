UrduPoint.com
Serena Battles Through At Wimbledon, Halep Storms Back To Reach Semi-finals

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 09:25 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Seven-time champion Serena Williams is just two wins away from equalling Margaret Court's Grand Slam titles record of 24 but she wobbled several times in her Wimbledon quarter-final against Alison Riske on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old, who recorded her 97th success at Wimbledon to move second on the women's all-time list, came under enormous pressure from her fellow American before prevailing in an engrossing contest, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in just over two hours.

Williams will play either Britain's French Open semi-finalist Johanna Konta or Czech veteran Barbora Strycova in Thursday's semi-finals which will be her 12th at the tournament.

"It was really satisfying," said Williams, whose clay court campaign was affected by a knee injury.

"I wouldn't have won that match a couple of weeks ago." Also joining her in the last four was Romania's former world number one Simona Halep, who fought back from 4-1 down and three break points in the first set to beat China's Zhang Shuai 7-6 (7/4), 6-1.

For Halep -- who aside from Williams was the only player in the quarter-finals to have won a Grand Slam, taking the French Open last year -- it is her second Wimbledon semi-final.

Williams, whose total of 97 Wimbledon wins compares to the 81 combined of the other seven quarter-finalists, will look back on her win with some relief.

Riske converted all five of her break points while Williams succeeded with just six of her 16 opportunities.

However, she relied on her power to keep her in the match.

In doing so she managed to avoid the fate that befell world number one Ashleigh Barty at the hands of Riske on Monday.

"I'm glad that I was able to come through," said Williams.

"She beat so many great players. She was really so close to taking the win today."

