Serena Downs Halep To Make Australian Open Semi-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

Serena downs Halep to make Australian Open semi-finals

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :An unstoppable Serena Williams reached a 40th Grand Slam semi-final Tuesday, overpowering second seed Simona Halep to book an Australian Open last-four showdown with Naomi Osaka.

The clinical seven-time champion, in her 20th Australian Open and 77th Grand Slam, was simply too intense in beating the Romanian 6-3, 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena.

