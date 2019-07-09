UrduPoint.com
Serena Fined $10,000 For Wimbledon Court Damage

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 05:35 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Seven-time champion Serena Williams has been fined $10,000 for damaging one of the All England Club courts with her racquet, officials said Tuesday.

The 37-year-old American was sanctioned for an incident which took place during a practice session before the tournament got underway.

"The code given is for unsportsmanlike behaviour. The reason is court damage," a spokeswoman told AFP.

Williams is in action twice later Tuesday when she faces fellow American Alison Riske for a place in the semi-finals.

She then returns to Centre Court to partner Britain's Andy Murray in the mixed doubles.

