Serena Hosts Chitral Women Footballers

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 04:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Serena Hotels on Tuesday hosted 35 women footballers from the Chitral Women Sports Club (CWSC) who were currently visiting Islamabad for a sports camp and sporting exchange.

Serena Hotels, under its Sports Diplomacy banner, propagates local sports and sponsors a number of initiatives to promote sportspeople in the country and propel them onto the international area.

The CWSC was set up in 2018 by Karishma Ali, hailing from the remote region, who has represented Pakistan in international football events and has won global accolades for her efforts to propagate women's football in Chitral.

The 23-year-old said the idea behind bringing these girls from Chitral to Islamabad was to provide them with opportunities to learn under guidance of professional coaches, and gain game exposure in a professional environment.

"They are being coached by Jose Alonso from Spain and Waleed Javed, an FA level 1 and AFC C licensed coach, who are training the girls for a seven-day camp at the Jinnah Sports Stadium in Islamabad," she said.

"I see tremendous potential in these girls. I am sure the learning and exposure they are getting by interacting with the coaches and fellow footballers from Islamabad and Rawalpindi sports clubs will be a game-changer for them," enthused Karishma.

Aziz Boolani, CEO Serena Hotels South and Central Asia, said he was delighted to see the girls display such passion and enthusiasm for the sport, despite the barriers to entry in traditional societies where they hail from. "Sports are a healthy pursuit and have the potential to be a harbinger of peace and social development, especially for remote areas like Chitral.""We want to support women's empowerment through economic opportunities and sports ventures. We are ever ready to encourage such sportswomen in their quest to reach for the stars," he said.

