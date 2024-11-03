Serena Hotels 17th Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Golf Cup concludes

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The prestigious Serena Hotels 17th Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Golf Cup concluded at the Margalla Greens Golf Club, Islamabad on Saturday.

The event, held from October 31 to November 3, brought together top amateur golfers from across Pakistan, showcasing their talents in a challenging yet exhilarating tournament.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, attended the closing ceremony as chief guest, underscoring his commitment to fostering golf and sportsmanship in Pakistan.

President of the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), Lt Gen Qazi Muhammad Ikram Ahmed, and CEO of Serena Hotels, Aziz Bolani, were also present, adding to the event's prestige.

Lt Gen Qazi Muhammad Ikram Ahmed commended the efforts of Margalla Greens Golf Club and Serena Hotels for their outstanding organization of the championship. "This tournament not only brings out the best in our golfers but also strengthens the camaraderie and competitive spirit in amateur golf," he stated, emphasizing the importance of such events in nurturing young talent.

Prize Winners:

The event awarded prizes in various categories, celebrating the skills and achievements of each participant.

Subsidiary Prizes

Longest Drive - Humna Amjad (Rumanza) - Distance: 206 yards

Closest to Pin - Zhao Xiao Lan (Margalla) - Distance: 18 feet

Longest Drive - M. Hassan Shahid (Rawalpindi) - Distance: 272 yards

Closest to Pin - M. Mahad Khan (PAFI) - Distance: 2 ft 9 in

Longest Drive - Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi (MGGC) - Distance: 271 yards

Closest to Pin - Brig Shuaib Kiani (RGC) - Distance: 3 ft 10 in

Longest Drive - Mr. Hassan Abbasi (RGC) - Distance: 294 yards

Closest to Pin - Noman Asghar (GYM) - Distance: 6 ft

Junior Boys

3rd Net - Master Hassan Shahid (Rawalpindi GC) - 3 under par

Runners Up Net - Master Muhammad Tauseef (Rawalpindi GC) - 6 under par

Net Winner - Master Muhammad Abbas (Sona GC) - 12 under par

Senior Amateur (Men)

3rd Net - Brig Muhammad Aslam (RGC) - 1 under par

Runners Up Net - Brig Hamid Ali Bashir (RGC) - 2 under par

Net Winner - Maj Shuaib Ud Din (RGC) - 2 under par

Amateur Ladies

3rd Net - Zeenat Ayesha (ICGC) - 3 over par

Runners Up Net - Hajra Ajmal (RGC) - 1 under par

Net Winner - Zhao Xiao Lan (MGGC) - 7 under par

Amateur Men (Handicap 5 - 9)

3rd Net - Cdr Muhammad Naeem Mirza (MGGC) - 2 under par

Runners Up Net - Col Ali Uzair (RGC) - 3 under par

Net Winner - Hassan Abbasi (RGC) - 7 under par

Amateur Men (Handicap 4.

4 & Below)

3rd Net - Khalid Mehmood (RGC) - 1 under par

Runners Up Net - Cdre Shahid Masood (MGGC) - 4 under par

Net Winner - Muhammad Irtaza Hussain (MGGC) - 11 under par

Gross Prizes

Junior Boys

3rd Gross - Master Abdullah Ansar Raja (KGC) - 5 over par

Runners Up Gross - Mahad Khan II (PAF I) - 5 over par

Gross Winner - Abdullah Khan (RGC) - Even par

Senior Amateur (Men)

3rd Gross - Brig M. Masood Qureshi (RGC) - 13 over par

Runners Up Gross - Brig Mohsin Farooq Malik (RGC) - 13 over par

Gross Winner - Capt Alam Afzal PN (MGGC) - 5 over par

Amateur Ladies

3rd Gross - Anna James Gill (Royal Palm) - 24 over par

Runners Up Gross - Ami Quin (Garden) - 17 over par

Gross Winner - Humna Amjad (Rumanza) - 8 over par

Amateur Men (Handicap 5 - 9)

3rd Gross - Muhammad Yasir Khokhar (PAFI) - 15 over par

Runners Up Gross - Bilal Tariq Khan (MGGC) - 13 over par

Gross Winner - Rashid Riaz Malik (ICGC) - 5 over par

Amateur Men (Handicap 4.4 & Below)

3rd Gross - Umer Farooq (MGGC) - 6 over par

Runners Up Gross - Inam Ul Haq Malik (Garden) - 5 over par

Champion - Ahmad Zafar Hayat (MGGC) - 7 under par

The Serena Hotels 17th CNS Amateur Golf Cup was a celebration of golfing excellence, commitment, and the spirit of amateur sports. This tournament, organized in partnership with Serena Hotels and Margalla Greens Golf Club, reflects the Pakistan Golf Federation's dedication to promoting the sport across the country.

The Pakistan Golf Federation in a statement congratulated all participants and winners for their remarkable performances and extends heartfelt appreciation to Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Serena Hotels, and Margalla Greens Golf Club for their unwavering support in making this championship a success.