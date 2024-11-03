Serena Hotels 17th Chief Of Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Golf Cup Concludes
Muhammad Rameez Published November 03, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The prestigious Serena Hotels 17th Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Golf Cup concluded at the Margalla Greens Golf Club, Islamabad on Saturday.
The event, held from October 31 to November 3, brought together top amateur golfers from across Pakistan, showcasing their talents in a challenging yet exhilarating tournament.
The Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, attended the closing ceremony as chief guest, underscoring his commitment to fostering golf and sportsmanship in Pakistan.
President of the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), Lt Gen Qazi Muhammad Ikram Ahmed, and CEO of Serena Hotels, Aziz Bolani, were also present, adding to the event's prestige.
Lt Gen Qazi Muhammad Ikram Ahmed commended the efforts of Margalla Greens Golf Club and Serena Hotels for their outstanding organization of the championship. "This tournament not only brings out the best in our golfers but also strengthens the camaraderie and competitive spirit in amateur golf," he stated, emphasizing the importance of such events in nurturing young talent.
Prize Winners:
The event awarded prizes in various categories, celebrating the skills and achievements of each participant.
Subsidiary Prizes
Longest Drive - Humna Amjad (Rumanza) - Distance: 206 yards
Closest to Pin - Zhao Xiao Lan (Margalla) - Distance: 18 feet
Longest Drive - M. Hassan Shahid (Rawalpindi) - Distance: 272 yards
Closest to Pin - M. Mahad Khan (PAFI) - Distance: 2 ft 9 in
Longest Drive - Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi (MGGC) - Distance: 271 yards
Closest to Pin - Brig Shuaib Kiani (RGC) - Distance: 3 ft 10 in
Longest Drive - Mr. Hassan Abbasi (RGC) - Distance: 294 yards
Closest to Pin - Noman Asghar (GYM) - Distance: 6 ft
Junior Boys
3rd Net - Master Hassan Shahid (Rawalpindi GC) - 3 under par
Runners Up Net - Master Muhammad Tauseef (Rawalpindi GC) - 6 under par
Net Winner - Master Muhammad Abbas (Sona GC) - 12 under par
Senior Amateur (Men)
3rd Net - Brig Muhammad Aslam (RGC) - 1 under par
Runners Up Net - Brig Hamid Ali Bashir (RGC) - 2 under par
Net Winner - Maj Shuaib Ud Din (RGC) - 2 under par
Amateur Ladies
3rd Net - Zeenat Ayesha (ICGC) - 3 over par
Runners Up Net - Hajra Ajmal (RGC) - 1 under par
Net Winner - Zhao Xiao Lan (MGGC) - 7 under par
Amateur Men (Handicap 5 - 9)
3rd Net - Cdr Muhammad Naeem Mirza (MGGC) - 2 under par
Runners Up Net - Col Ali Uzair (RGC) - 3 under par
Net Winner - Hassan Abbasi (RGC) - 7 under par
Amateur Men (Handicap 4.
4 & Below)
3rd Net - Khalid Mehmood (RGC) - 1 under par
Runners Up Net - Cdre Shahid Masood (MGGC) - 4 under par
Net Winner - Muhammad Irtaza Hussain (MGGC) - 11 under par
Gross Prizes
Junior Boys
3rd Gross - Master Abdullah Ansar Raja (KGC) - 5 over par
Runners Up Gross - Mahad Khan II (PAF I) - 5 over par
Gross Winner - Abdullah Khan (RGC) - Even par
Senior Amateur (Men)
3rd Gross - Brig M. Masood Qureshi (RGC) - 13 over par
Runners Up Gross - Brig Mohsin Farooq Malik (RGC) - 13 over par
Gross Winner - Capt Alam Afzal PN (MGGC) - 5 over par
Amateur Ladies
3rd Gross - Anna James Gill (Royal Palm) - 24 over par
Runners Up Gross - Ami Quin (Garden) - 17 over par
Gross Winner - Humna Amjad (Rumanza) - 8 over par
Amateur Men (Handicap 5 - 9)
3rd Gross - Muhammad Yasir Khokhar (PAFI) - 15 over par
Runners Up Gross - Bilal Tariq Khan (MGGC) - 13 over par
Gross Winner - Rashid Riaz Malik (ICGC) - 5 over par
Amateur Men (Handicap 4.4 & Below)
3rd Gross - Umer Farooq (MGGC) - 6 over par
Runners Up Gross - Inam Ul Haq Malik (Garden) - 5 over par
Champion - Ahmad Zafar Hayat (MGGC) - 7 under par
The Serena Hotels 17th CNS Amateur Golf Cup was a celebration of golfing excellence, commitment, and the spirit of amateur sports. This tournament, organized in partnership with Serena Hotels and Margalla Greens Golf Club, reflects the Pakistan Golf Federation's dedication to promoting the sport across the country.
The Pakistan Golf Federation in a statement congratulated all participants and winners for their remarkable performances and extends heartfelt appreciation to Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Serena Hotels, and Margalla Greens Golf Club for their unwavering support in making this championship a success.
