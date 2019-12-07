Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) on Saturday announced to hold the last Professional Squash Association (PSA) international event of the year - Serena Hotels Huawei International Squash Championship for Men & Women

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ):Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) on Saturday announced to hold the last Professional Squash Association (PSA) international event of the year - Serena Hotels Huawei International Squash Championship for Men & Women.

The event that carries a prize money of $20K for men and $12K for women will be held at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad from December 15-19, said a press release issued here.

According to PSF, the event will provide a platform to local and foreign PSA international players to compete for winning the trophies. It will also offer a wonderful opportunity to squash lovers to see world class players.

Apart from Pakistan players from Egypt, Hong Kong, UK, USA, Malaysia, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Jordon and Austria will be in action.

Serena Hotels and Huwaei International are event's main sponsors, whileco-sponsors and associate sponsors include Muslim Commercial Bank, Bank Al Habib, Murree Brewery, SportsFever360, Jay Dot, etc. SportsFever360 will be event's Digital Media and Production partner and live matches will be broadcast on social media with it's in partnership.

Top ranking Pakistani players will also be competing in the event to bring laurels for country. Youssef Ibrahim of Egypt is top seed man and Tsz-Wing Tong of Hong Kong is the top seed woman player.