Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament Commences

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 26, 2022 | 08:30 PM

The 7th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2022 commenced at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad on Monday.

The Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis�tournament is a prestigious event, held annually as part of the Serena Hotels sports Diplomacy initiative.

A large number of players, including all the top players - Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid, Barkatullah, Shahzad Khan, Yousaf Khalil, Heera Ashiq, Sarah Mahboob Khan and Noor Malik are participating in the mega event.� � President Pakistan Tennis Federation Senator Salim Saifullah Khan in a statement wished good luck to all the participants of the tournament and thanked Serena Hotels for conducting the even for the last seven years. He also appreciated their�support�for the promotion of tennis in Pakistan.� The results of day first are as under:- Men's Singles Qualifying 1st Round:�Abdullah Shafaqat bt Abdul Nafay 6-2; Bakir Ali bt Abdullah Qureshi 6-0; M.

Shawal Azeem bt Raza Ali 6-3; Farhan Wahid bt Hamza Rehmat 6-1; Syed Murtaza Hussain bt Inam Qadir 6-3; Rahim Veqar bt Fahad Arshad 6-1; M. Bilal Somroo bt Saifullah Khan 7-5; Azan Sajid bt Sameer Ahmad 6-3;�Men's Singles Qualifying 2nd Round:�Uzair Khan bt Ahmad Murad 6-0; Abdullah Shafaqat bt Mustansir Ali Khan 6-0; Asad Zaman bt Yahya Musa Luni 6-1; Hasam Khan bt M. Shawal Azeem 6-3; Farhan Azeem bt Abdullah Kareem 6-0; Jabir Ali bt Jibranullah 6-1; Kashan ul Haq bt Hassan Ali 7-6(5); Farman Shakeel bt Ibrahim bin Sohail 6-2; Rahim Veqar bt Ikranullah Khan 6-0; Tahirullah bt Abdullah 6-0; M. Salar Khan bt M. Bilal Somroo 7-5; Nameer Shamsi bt Azan Sajid 6-1; Azeem Khan bt Aqil Khan 6-1;�Men's Singles Qualifying Final Round:�Uzair Khan bt Abdullah Shafaqat 7-5; Bakir Ali bt Asad Zaman 6-2; Hasam Khan bt Farhan Wahid 6-2; Kashan ul Haq bt Jabir Ali 6-2; Syed Murtaza Hussain bt Farman Shakeel 7-5; Tahirullah bt Rahim Veqar 7-5; M. Salar Khan bt Kamran Khan 6-2; Azeem Khan bt Nameer Shami 7-5.

