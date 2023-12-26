Open Menu

Serena Hotels Tennis Championships 2023 Kick Off

Muhammad Rameez Published December 26, 2023 | 05:33 PM

The 8th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championships 2023 rolled into action at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The 8th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Championships 2023 rolled into action at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday.

International tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi is also participating in the event. Pakistan’s all the top players including, Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid, Barkatullah, Shahzad Khan, Yousaf Khalil, Sarah Mahboob Khan, Meheq Khokhar, Sheeza Sajid, Esha Jawad and Amna Ali Qayum are participating in the mega event.

The best match of men's singles 1st round was between Sami Zeb Khan and Ahmed Nael Qureshi wherein the former pulled off a stunning victory. Nael won the first set 6-3, but Sami staged a strong comeback to win the match 6-1, 6-4.

Following are the results of different categories on the day first:

Men's Singles 1st Round: Aqeel Khan bt Syed Nofil Kaleem 6-2,6-0;Yousaf Khalil bt M. Salar 6-1,6-3; Hamid Israr bt Uzair Khan 7-5,6-3; Saqib Hayat bt Ahtesham Humayun 6-1,6-4; M.

Hamza Aasim bt Ahmed Babar 6-1,2-1(retd); Muhammad Shoaib bt Shehryar Anees 6-2,6-2; Hamza Roman bt Waqas Malik 6-4,6-1; Muzammil Murtaza bt Asad Zaman 6-3,6-2; Mudassir Murtaza bt Mahatir Muhammad 6-2,6-2; Barkatullah bt Veqar Rahim6-3,6-1; Shahzad Khan bt Parbat Kumar 6-0,6-0; M.Huzaifa Khan bt Aqil Khan 5-1,6-0; Jibran ul Haq bt Asadullah 6-2,6-1; M. Abid bt M.Talha Khan 6-4,6-1; Sami Zeb Khan bt Ahmed Nael Qureshi 3-6,6-1,6-4

Boys 18& under Singles 1st Round: Asad Zaman bt Haziq Aasim 6-0,6-0; M. Hamza Aasim bt Rayan Khan 6-2,6-2;Shahswar Khan bt Talha Khan 6-2,6-2; Hamid Israr bt Kamran Khan 6-1,6-0; M. Salar bt Ruhaab Faisal 6-3,6-4; Mahatir Muhammad bt Inam Qadir 6-2,7-5; Amir Mazari bt Ali Zain 6-3,6-3

Boys 14& under Singles 1st Round: Saqib Ali bt Ehsanullah Kabir 4-5(1),4-0,5-4(4);Haziq Areejo bt Anis Khan 4-0,4-0; Junaid Meher bt M. Arsalan 5-4(1),4-2; M. Yahya bt Arsh imran 4-0,4-0

