Serena-Huawei International Men & Women Squash Championship from Dec 15

Serena-Huawei International Men and Women Squash Championship under the aegis of Pakistan Squash Federation will be commencing from December 15-10, 2019 at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad with a prize money of US $20,000 for Men and US $ 12000 for women

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ):Serena-Huawei International Men and Women Squash Championship under the aegis of Pakistan Squash Federation will be commencing from December 15-10, 2019 at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad with a prize money of US $20,000 for Men and US $ 12000 for women.

According to detail issued by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in its press release on Saturday, this would be the last international event of Professional Squash Association (PSA) in Islamabad this year. The event will provide a platform to local and foreign PSA international players to compete for winning the trophies and it will be a wonderful opportunity for squash lovers in Pakistan to see the world class players in thrilling action.

The PSF said that Serena Hotels and Huwaei International are the main sponsors for th Championship.

The co-sponsors and associate sponsors include Muslim Commercial Bank, Bank Al Habib, Murree Brewery, SportsFever360, Jay Dot, etc. SportsFever360 will be the digital media partner.

Serena Hotels Huawei International Squash Championship for Men and Women would be telecasting live on digital media. Top ranking Pakistani players will also be competing in the event to bring laurels for the country.

Top 50 world ranking players; Youssef Ibrahim of Egypt and Tsz-Wing Tong of Hong Kong are the top seeded man and woman players for both the events. Apart from Pakistani players, the squash lovers would be able to witness thrilling matches of some of the great foreign players from Egypt, Hong Kong, UK, USA, Malaysia, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Jordon and Austria.