UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serena-Huawei International Men & Women Squash Championship From Dec 15

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 11:26 PM

Serena-Huawei International Men & Women Squash Championship from Dec 15

Serena-Huawei International Men and Women Squash Championship under the aegis of Pakistan Squash Federation will be commencing from December 15-10, 2019 at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad with a prize money of US $20,000 for Men and US $ 12000 for women

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ):Serena-Huawei International Men and Women Squash Championship under the aegis of Pakistan Squash Federation will be commencing from December 15-10, 2019 at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad with a prize money of US $20,000 for Men and US $ 12000 for women.

According to detail issued by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in its press release on Saturday, this would be the last international event of Professional Squash Association (PSA) in Islamabad this year. The event will provide a platform to local and foreign PSA international players to compete for winning the trophies and it will be a wonderful opportunity for squash lovers in Pakistan to see the world class players in thrilling action.

The PSF said that Serena Hotels and Huwaei International are the main sponsors for th Championship.

The co-sponsors and associate sponsors include Muslim Commercial Bank, Bank Al Habib, Murree Brewery, SportsFever360, Jay Dot, etc. SportsFever360 will be the digital media partner.

Serena Hotels Huawei International Squash Championship for Men and Women would be telecasting live on digital media. Top ranking Pakistani players will also be competing in the event to bring laurels for the country.

Top 50 world ranking players; Youssef Ibrahim of Egypt and Tsz-Wing Tong of Hong Kong are the top seeded man and woman players for both the events. Apart from Pakistani players, the squash lovers would be able to witness thrilling matches of some of the great foreign players from Egypt, Hong Kong, UK, USA, Malaysia, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Jordon and Austria.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Squash Islamabad World Egypt Germany Hong Kong Man Austria Spain United Kingdom Portugal Switzerland Malaysia Money December Women 2019 Huawei Muslim Commercial Bank Bank Al-Habib Media Event From Top Murree Brewery Company Limited Love

Recent Stories

French Police Detain 13 People Ahead of Strike Aga ..

12 minutes ago

Libya's GNA Foreign Minister Calls Italian Role in ..

12 minutes ago

Haftar's Jet Downing Proves Tripoli Fall Won't Hap ..

12 minutes ago

Sexton injury scare as Leinster dominate Northampt ..

17 minutes ago

Washington Made No Concessions to Make Tehran Rele ..

17 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority seals hazardous chilli grind ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.