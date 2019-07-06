Serena Into Wimbledon Fourth Round For 16th Time
Muhammad Rameez 42 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 07:46 PM
Seven-time champion Serena Williams reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the 16th time on Saturday
The 37-year-old American defeated Germany's Julia Goerges 6-3, 6-4 and goes on to face Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro for a place in the quarter-finals.
Eleventh seed Williams, who defeated Goerges in last year's semi-finals, is bidding to equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles.
It was her fifth win in five meetings with Goerges and just her second victory over a top 20 player in 2019.