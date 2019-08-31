UrduPoint.com
Serena Juggles Motherhood, Fashion While Chasing History

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 11:00 AM

Serena juggles motherhood, fashion while chasing history

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :While Serena Williams chases tennis history at the US Open, she's also planning a fashion show and spending as much time as she can with baby daughter Olympia.

The 37-year-old American advanced to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows on Friday by defeating Czech Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-2 in only 74 minutes.

Williams, seeking her 24th Grand Slam title to match the all-time record set by Margaret Court, will play Croatian 22nd seed Petra Martic on Sunday for a quarter-finals berth.

But she's spending precious rest time preparing for her clothing line's presentation at Fashion Week, next week's apparel spectacular in New York.

And the six-time US Open champion finds that the feeling of missing her daughter is tougher than what opponents put her through.

"The toughest thing right now is being away from my daughter. That's the only thing that's tough," said Williams, who often trains early to spend the rest of her day with Olympia.

